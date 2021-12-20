The city of Mayfield and Graves County are seeking volunteers to help deliver holiday cheer to city and county residents who were impacted by the catastrophic tornado of Dec. 10.
Operation Christmas Tuesday, scheduled for this Tuesday, is in need of about 150 volunteers. Groups of volunteers are preferred.
To sign up, call the Graves County Emergency Hotline Monday (Dec. 20) at 270-727-5114 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Volunteers must have their own transportation.
Those who register Dec. 20 will be asked to arrive at a central meeting point in Mayfield around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and be available to assist Operation Christmas until about 4:30 p.m.
The volunteers will assist with distributing a four-day supply of food and water, gift cards and basic supplies to families as well as deliver toys to every child in the Mayfield tornado corridor.
Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said it is an effort to get everyone in the Christmas spirit during a tough time.
"The tornado destroyed a lot, but it didn’t cancel Christmas," he said. "We think this will lift up our community with the love of Christmas, particularly the children who have lost so much."
Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said Operation Christmas Tuesday should provide families with the things they need to get through the holiday.
"It’s a big task, but I'm confident our community can make it happen," she said. "Our families need this push to get through Christmas."
Gift cards that can be used for furniture, supplies, food or clothing are the most needed item. Gift card donations can be mailed or shipped to the Graves County Health Department, 416 Central Ave, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Monetary donations can be made by check to the Mayfield-Graves County Tornado Relief Fund by mailing a check c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 9, Fancy Farm, KY 42039, or online at gofund.me/3dabe793. Monetary donations can also be dropped off at any Independence Bank location.
Those with questions about donations should call the Graves County donation hotline at 270-883-0072.
The Operation Christmas Tuesday event will also serve to provide families with sufficient food to get through the Christmas holiday, giving workers who have been providing supplies to tornado victims a chance to take a short break to spend some time with their own families.
All information about ongoing efforts coordinated by the county Emergency Operations Center will be posted on the Graves County Emergency Management Facebook page.
