Volunteers operate expo center as warming center

A group of concerned citizens worked with local officials Tuesday to open the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center as a warming center and staging area, allowing people to get out of the winter weather while they secured resources and shelter from area nonprofits.
Local business owner Todd Blume got the ball rolling Monday, messaging Paducah Mayor George Bray and Michelle Campbell, the convention center’s executive director. Blume wanted to make sure there was a place for people to go with many traditional warming centers closed due to COVID-19 precautions.
“If you’ve ever been without heat or water, it’s no fun. This way they have a place to go. It’s a transitional place,” Blume said. “We’ll call the other nonprofits and find the resources they need to get them taken care of, and they’re warm while they wait.
“We really need a place, of course, because of COVID-19 the other places that would normally be open can’t do it because they’re such small spaces. They can’t really let the people in and be safe.”
Blume and other volunteers operated the convention center under standard COVID-19 precautions for 12 hours Tuesday, doing temperature checks at the door and requiring masks and social distancing.
Typically Community Kitchen would be able to welcome those in need indoors, but with the pandemic still in play they’ve had to shift their way of providing emergency shelter — coordinating with local hotels to get people into rooms paid for by the nonprofit. Community Kitchen had put 54 families in local hotel rooms by Tuesday afternoon, according to warming center coordinator Jim Trimble.
Sheila Forrest, shelter director at Paducah Cooperative Ministry, is taking the same approach. In addition to those two nonprofits, Blume and fellow organizer Bryant Hileman are working with Lifeline Ministries and the Red Cross.
Using the convention center for this purpose allows people who need resources from those organizations to have a place where they can go while they wait. The idea of using the convention center seemed like an obvious one to Blume.
“This was the first place I thought of. If no other place is open, the city and county have this huge convention center where we can socially distance,” he said. “It’s built for people. It just seemed like the right thing to do.”
Keeping people out of the cold is always a good thing to do, Bray said: “It’s a safeguard. It’s always important for people to be able to come in out of the weather. There’s lots of people in this community that are working in various ways to help get people off the streets and to get them food and shelter.”
Campbell was happy to be able to help out her community.
“The convention center is here as an economic generator for the community. We partner with the city and county, and we’ll do whatever we can do to help the people here,” she said. “We’re very much happy to do it. For as long as it’s needed and we have the ability to do it, we certainly will.”
McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones also participated in the talks that led to the convention center participating in the effort.
“There was a desire on the part of volunteers to make sure there was a spot available so that folks could gather and figure out what their next step was,” Jones added. “Given the restraints of the pandemic, it seemed like a logical use of that building. With the extremes of the weather, it made sense to do.”
With another wave of snow expected today and tomorrow, Blume hopes to continue the effort.
“There is a need for it. Since we are in a state of emergency and this is unheard of weather, we’re going to see what we can continue to do. If no other places are open, something has to be open,” Blume said. “If no one shows up, hopefully that’s a good thing that no one needed us but we’re here if someone does.”
For more information about their effort or to see if there are opportunities to volunteer during the week, contact Blume or Hileman on Facebook.
Looking to the future, Bray is hoping to come up with a permanent solution for when these circumstances arise, though he’s not quite sure what that will be. He participated in a conference call on the subject Tuesday.
In Bray’s opinion, Paducah has a need for “a temporary homeless shelter” that can house those in need for two to seven days.
“All of these solutions require money, planning and vision for what you want to do,” the mayor said. “The first thing you have to do is study what the need is in the community.
“I think we really have to take some time to study that and come up with a solution that’s going to work for our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.