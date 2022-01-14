Pennyrile Area Development District Long Term Care Ombudsman Cindy Tabor is looking for volunteers to visit residents in Long Term Care settings in the 30 facilities in the Pennyrile nine-county district of Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg.
Tabor said the volunteer program has been devastated by COVID-19, noting more than half the volunteers have been lost.
Nursing home visitation has been open since November 2021.
Tabor said 60% of nursing home residents have no visitors, no family or friends to check on them or cheer them up.
She said research shows that long term care residents receive better care when they have regular outside visitors.
With just a few minutes each week, you could change a resident’s life, and help improve the quality of care they receive.
Tabor can be contacted at 270-886-9484 or Cindy.tabor@ky.gov.
Training is free and is available in person or virtually.
