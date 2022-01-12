Volunteers are needed for a shoreline cleanup event this Saturday at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
The cleanup effort is from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet up at Twin Lakes Backcountry Area & Boat Ramp at LBL.
According to Friends of LBL, that area of the shoreline was heavily impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
The goal will be to remove as much man-made material from the shoreline as possible.
Volunteers are asked to bring closed-toe shoes, personal work gloves and dress appropriately for cold weather. If the weather interferes with cleanup efforts, the event will be rescheduled for Jan. 22.
If interested in volunteering, email volunteer@friendsoflbl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.