Volunteers help prepare taxes through AARP program

Tax time is a stressful time for anyone. Throw in a pandemic, and the stress level is greatly elevated as Tax Day draws near.
The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Foundation has a program called Tax-Aide that enables its member volunteers to help people file their taxes.
The program has been in place since 1968, and provides free tax preparation at selected sites across the country, including electronic filing. Each site is staffed with volunteers who have been certified by the Internal Revenue Service.
In western Kentucky, seven sites have hosted AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers as they prepare tax returns:
• Paducah: Concord United Methodist Church, McCracken County Public Library, Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center.
• Benton: Marshall County Public Library.
• Murray: Weaks Community Building.
• Mayfield: Graves County Public Library.
• Eddyville: Lyon County Senior Center.
Tax-Aide has been taking appointments for their services since late January and will have no more appointments for the rest of the year. However, those who want to have their taxes prepared by the group next year may make an appointment beginning in late January 2022.
Ron Miller serves as the local coordinator for the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program at the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center and at the Concord United Methodist Church.
“It’s supported by the IRS. They provide some of our equipment, and then, the AARP Foundation provides most of the rest of it,” he said. “It’s all volunteer. We have to be certified each year to do taxes.
“In our case, we have two categories: people who assist taxpayers coming in to have taxes done and about eight certified tax preparers who do the job.”
Miller said it takes two to three times longer this year to prepare taxes because of COVID guidelines.
“And it takes two visits,” he added. “You have to come and we go through your material and we pull it aside and have to scan every document. Then, through the end of the week, somebody works on it remotely, doing the tax return, then we do a quality review of it.
“The next week, they come and we put the return in for them.”
Miller said people are often surprised that money taken out of an Individual Retirement Arrangement can be taxed. He added that there is a lot of total tax preparation experience in the program.
“I’ve been doing this for probably 15 years,” he said. “The guy that I worked with passed away just this year, Roger Kellner, he had been doing it for a long time before that, and so has Sandy Meredith. There are a lot of long-term Tax-Aide people.”
Last year, the program was cut short as the COVID-19 pandemic began in the midst of the February-to-April tax preparation season.
“This year was a little different because we weren’t sure with the pandemic if we were even going to be able to do taxes,” said Christine Thompson, the director of the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center. “We didn’t do them last year because the pandemic hit around March. We started doing them in February, and then, we had to stop because we couldn’t let anyone in the building.
“This year, we were able to do them, but we had to limit the number of people who were in a room to follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.”
Thompson said the tax preparation program is one of the most popular programs it has.
“Our seniors ask about it: ‘Are you having taxes this year?’ and ‘When I start making appointments?’ ” she said.
This year’s AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program ends today, and it will begin taking appointments next January. For more information about the Tax-Aide program, visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.
