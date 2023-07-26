GRAVES COUNTY — Organizations are helping people in Graves County, as they continue to clean up damage from last week’s flooding.
At Nicole Thomas’ home, laundry was sprawled across the lawn Monday, while cabinets, furniture and stuffed animals were piled on top of each other. With the help of His House Ministries volunteers, the big job of cleaning up is underway.
“Some family photos, my husband’s Bible, we still had couches and chairs and stuff from the move,” Thomas said.
She said the flooding last week was shocking.
“The water kept coming up and up and up, and it got up to the top steps, and so they came and got us on a boat — me and the five kids,” Thomas said.
His House Ministries volunteers have helped dozens of families in need so far.
“I’m so thankful for some incredible people that have a heart for our community, knocking doors, checking on people, doing an assessment, preparing a list. And more people continue to reach out to us, and then having the volunteers to go and serve,” said Stephen Boyken, the lead pastor at His House Ministries.
Thomas wasn’t living there then, but her home was hit by the tornado — and now the flood. She’s grateful for the help, but there’s still a lot on her mind.
“We’re just anxious in seeing when we’re going to get dumpsters, when the insurance is going come through, that kind of different stuff,” Thomas said. “We had insurance on the buildings, but not on any of the contents, so we’re just trying to save as much as we can, and we’re just taking it one day at a time.”
Volunteers with His House Ministries continue to help clean out Thomas’ home, even doing laundry for her family. For now, she and her family are staying there.
For volunteers, one of their priorities is helping the most vulnerable, including older adults. Thomas’ neighbor is one of those people. He’s in his 60s and has cancer. He’s undergoing radiation and chemotherapy. The flood badly damaged his home, and he and Thomas are not the only people affected.
Volunteers had about 15 homes left to muck out.
