Volunteers

At Nicole Thomas’ home, laundry was sprawled across the lawn Monday, while cabinets, furniture and stuffed animals were piled on top of each other. With the help of His House Ministries volunteers, the big job of cleaning up is underway.

 JUSTIN JONES

GRAVES COUNTY — Organizations are helping people in Graves County, as they continue to clean up damage from last week’s flooding.

