People from across the nation have reached out to local groups wanting to know how they can help out western Kentucky in recovery efforts. Several groups and agencies have organized ongoing opportunities for people to volunteer their time or to donate supplies to help those directly impacted by tornadoes.
Email The Paducah Sun at news@paducahsun.com to let the community know about more ways they can help.
Volunteer opportunities:
- Kentucky State Police have set up a hotline for those who want to volunteer. The volunteer hotline can be reached at 270-331-1979.
- Kentucky State Parks will need volunteers who can help staff the parks and complete tasks like washing dishes and doing laundry. The parks are open to people who need shelter as a result of the tornadoes. Volunteers can contact Andy Kasitz, assistant director of resort parks for Kentucky State Parks, at 502-418-3581 or by email at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.
- Paducah-based company The Fire Horn Inc., in coordination with WeatherTalk LLC and TFHJP Media Group LLC, has established a volunteer portal where people can enter contact information and information about what skills that can provide in volunteer efforts. The company will then send that information to local emergency agencies. Volunteers are encouraged to register at volunteer.firehorn.com.
- Volunteers are needed at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds to help load and unload donations and help organize donations.
- Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said if you have supplies, equipment or labor to offer, call 270-727-5114 for guidance.
- The Mayfield Messenger has set up a link for volunteers to register and to list their skills. That link is available at surveyhero.com/c/viuf4h7p.
Donation opportunities:
- Paducah Police Department and all Paducah city fire stations are accepting donation drop offs. PPD headquarters are at 1400 Broadway.
- KSP donation hotlines can be reached at 270-297-7772 or 270-331-0945.
- All schools in the McCracken County School District are accepting donations from the community. Items can be dropped off at any school in the district to the front office during school hours.
- Mayfield Community Foundation has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for people to donate to. Monetary donations can also be sent to First Kentucky Bank c/o Mayfield Community Foundation, 223 S 6th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
- Mayfield Independent Schools has opened a tornado relief fund account with CFSB Bank. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so in-person at any CFSB banking center or by calling 888-226-5669.
- Donations can be dropped off at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds on KY-121.
- Orkin Pest Control in Paducah will be accepting donations Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 1732 Bridge St.
- Coad Toyota Paducah will be collecting donation items through Dec. 18 including non-perishable food, water, clothing and toys.
- Window World of Paducah is collecting donations, as well as totes, boxes and bins to pack supplies in, during business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- The American Red Cross website, redcross.org, has up-to-date information on available shelters, and also has a link for people to donate to relief efforts.
- The United Way has established a link for people to give monetary donations at uwky.org/tornado.
- Relevant Church in Mayfield is collecting donations for disaster relief at wearerelevant.org/Mayfield.
- Independence Bank is taking donations for storm victims. Checks can be made payable to Independence Bank, just put "Storm Damage" in the memo. You can drop off checks at any Independence Bank location.
- You can also donate non-perishable items, water, flashlights, cold weather gear/accessories, and more, to the Customer Service Desk inside the Kentucky Oaks Mall.
- The state of Kentucky has organized the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund to assist people in the state affected by the storm system. Donations to the relief fund are tax deductible. Donations can be made online at teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov or mailed to the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet. Checks should include on the memo line “Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund” and can be sent Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY, 40622.
- McCracken County Emergency Management is accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The building is located at 3700 Coleman Road in Paducah.
