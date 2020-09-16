A successful weekend of volleyball at the new indoor sports courts at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center have local officials and organizers encouraged about the facility’s potential.
“It went really well,” said Michelle Campbell, convention center executive director, of tournament play featuring mostly middle school participants from throughout the region.
“We actually had a lot of positive feedback. Everybody was thrilled and complimentary, saying how wonderful it was to have this facility.”
The weekend volleyball action included one session on Friday, four sessions on Saturday and two sessions on Monday, according to Campbell, with area teams from McCracken, Ballard and Marshall counties and St. Mary, among others.
“All participants and attendees were required to wear masks, and we did a sterilization in between each game and in between sessions,” she said. “We’re operating at half capacity, and so we have eight volleyball courts, we only used four. There were eight teams allowed in the facility at a time.”
While admission was charged and there were concessions available, Campbell conceded the real potential of the facility won’t be fully realized until more teams and fans can safely attend.
“Right now, it’s not a money-making thing. It’s more about helping the community and trying to be somewhat of an economic generator,” she said.
“It’s not what we thought it was going to be (pre-COVID-19), but it will be next year. Right now, we are just being flexible and adjusting.
“With the rules and regulations that we have (to follow), we just have to make sure these kids can play.”
The new volleyball and basketball courts were on display last Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by representatives of local government and interested organizations. The courts are being funded through proceeds from the hotel room tax.
Jim Dudley, chairman of the newly-formed McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission, also was pleased with the success of the inaugural tournament.
“From what I’m hearing and all the pictures on Facebook, everybody seemed to really enjoy it and everything went really well. There was a lot of positive feedback from the community as well,” he said.
“I think if we ever get back to what used to be ‘normal,’ and you could pack the place, you’re looking at double the concessions and double the people.”
Word of mouth is already generating a lot of interest, even after only one weekend, according to Campbell.
“We’re getting a lot of in-state and out-of-state inquiries and we haven’t even started pushing it,” she said.
“I’ve heard from two or three different coaches that we have one of the best facilities in the state, and I’m sure that we do, because our Expo Center is one of the best ones in the state we well.
“This will be a game-changer for Paducah.”
