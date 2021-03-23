'Voices and Votes: Democracy in America' exhibit opens at MSU

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Kentucky Humanities Council, presents “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.” Opening at the Wrather West Kentucky Museum on the Murray State University campus on Saturday.
“Voices and Votes” will be free to view through May 1. Interested people can sign up for a tour through a link at the Wrather West Kentucky libguide homepage: libguides.murraystate.edu/wrathermuseum/home.
The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.” This exhibition also explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country.
“Voices and Votes” is based on an exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.”
