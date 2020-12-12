Vivian Wurth Stout, 75, of Paducah, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Stone Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born of the late Hilary and Helen Wurth. Mrs. Stout was one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She is survived by her son, Paul Stout of Paducah; two daughters, Mary Hudak of Astoria, NY, and Heather Bailey of Murray; two brothers, Robert Wurth and Charles Wurth; two sisters, Barbara Parker and Rita Kuebrich; and two grandchildren, Evan and Emily Bailey.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Stout.
Private memorial services will be held. Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
