Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy (pictured at front) guides a group of officials and other visitors from Vicksburg, Mississippi, around the Paducah riverfront area on Wednesday afternoon, along with other representatives from Paducah. Earlier in the day, Murphy talked to the group at the Commerce Center.
The group, which includes Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr., is in town Wednesday and Thursday for a “benchmarking” visit. The busy itinerary featured overviews on local projects and initiatives, a tour of Sprocket, stopping at Paducah attractions, such as the floodwall, and meals at local restaurants. It wraps up Thursday at City Hall.
