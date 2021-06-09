Virtual town hall meetings will be held through June 18, including a local one today, for the public to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system. Anyone with an interest in making the foster care system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings.
Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/citizen-foster-care-review-board-virtual-community-public-forum-tickets-153024716045.
The meeting for residents of Graves, Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Marshall, Calloway, Trigg, Livingston, Lyon, Caldwell and Crittenden will be today (Wednesday) from 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Local Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide are hosting the events. The meetings are among the reforms called for in House Bill 1, which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption. The legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional meeting at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.
At the June meetings, CFCRBs will lead discussions on how to strengthen Kentucky families with children who are in or may soon enter the foster care system. Topics include services to keep families together and reunite families who have children in foster care. The meetings will also address assistance for young people who have reached the age of transitioning out of foster care.
Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.
Findings from the meetings will be reported to the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board and included in the CFCRB’s annual recommendations to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, the governor and legislature.
For more information, contact the CFCRB at cfcrb@kycourts.net.
