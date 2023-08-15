FRANKFORT – The public is invited to discuss ways to improve outcomes for Kentucky children and families at a series of virtual town hall meetings being conducted later this month about the state foster care system.
Citizens Foster Care Review Boards across the state will host the town halls, which will take place Aug. 17, 21 and 23, with registration required. Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link before the meeting.
Note that due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.
The town halls will focus on the results of the Thriving Families, Safer Children meetings that took place last summer in Kentucky. TFSC is a national initiative to move from traditional child protection systems such as foster care to programs designed to support the well-being of children and families, prevent child abuse and keep families together whenever possible. TFSC is a first-of-its-kind effort of the U.S. Children’s Bureau, Casey Family Programs, the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Prevent Child Abuse America.
Topics from the TFSC meetings in Kentucky are on the agenda for the town hall events. They include:
• What needs have been identified to support safe, healthy families?
• What barriers are families facing in trying to remain intact and protect their children?
• What are potential solutions to help keep children safe and prevent child abuse and neglect?
• Have trends been identified to help keep children safe without having to enter foster care?
• What impact can TFSC have for children already in foster care?
There will be time for open discussion.
Findings from the town hall meetings will be reported to the state CFCRB and included in its annual recommendations to the Kentucky Supreme Court, governor and legislature. The meetings are among the reforms called for in legislation passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption processes, which requires CFCRBs to offer regional meetings at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.
The meeting schedule is as follows:
For residents of Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Green, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe counties:
For residents of Bullitt, Fayette and Jefferson counties
For residents of Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Boyle, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Clark, Estill, Fleming, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jessamine, Kenton, Lee, Lincoln, Madison, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Robertson, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Woodford counties.
This story is from Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.