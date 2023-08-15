FRANKFORT – The public is invited to discuss ways to improve outcomes for Kentucky children and families at a series of virtual town hall meetings being conducted later this month about the state foster care system.

Citizens Foster Care Review Boards across the state will host the town halls, which will take place Aug. 17, 21 and 23, with registration required. Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link before the meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In