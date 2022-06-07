Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Boards held the first of four public virtual town hall meetings on Monday. With June being National Reunification Month, the meeting focused on sharing resources that are available to help keep families together and assist the effort to ensure that more children can be reunited with their biological families in a safe manner.
Monday’s meeting was geared toward those living in western Kentucky, including the Purchase Area. Several people who work with different family service groups shared resources that are available for families, and also shared some of the changes they have seen in the foster care system since the implementation of the federal Family First Prevention Services Act in 2018.
The Family First Prevention Services Act, implemented in Kentucky in 2019, aims to keep more children safely in their homes, instead of removing children and placing them in foster care homes. The goal is to bring stability to more families by supporting prevention services like parenting skills programs, substance abuse treatment and prevention programs and mental health treatment.
Michelle Baize, of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said because of the COVID-19 pandemic shifting services from in-person to virtual for an extended period, and because of staff shortages brought on by the pandemic, it has been tough for those working in the foster care sector to evaluate the impact of the Family First Prevention Services Act.
“There are lengthy waitlists for some of these services, and sometimes the services aren’t available because there aren’t staff to provide them,” Baize said during the town hall.
Baize said there is a focus on implementing more programs in rural communities through community mental health centers, including programs that specialize in supporting families where a parent or guardian is battling substance use disorder.
Angela Lane, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Office Supervisor, said the cabinet has been making more efforts in recent years in being proactive in assisting at-risk children and families as opposed to being reactive and only acting when abuse in a home has been reported.
“We’ve been able to provide a lot of wrap-around services and intensive home services to families before they even hit the foster care adoption system,” Lane said.
Renne Buckingham, Department for Community Based Services representative for the Lakes Region, said the Lakes Region is a bit of a “resource desert,” but said grassroots partners have stepped in in different counties to help meet the community needs. She has talked with Tennessee-based groups about expanding in-home service programs to western Kentucky.
Buckingham added that while the December 2021 tornadoes impacted the ability to provide foster care support and family support services, specifically in Graves County, there was a “huge influx” in community partners that stepped in to help local groups.
Buckingham’s office also works with Targeted Assessment Program (TAP) in several counties to assess mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence and learning disabilities. She also highlighted working with Four Rivers Behavioral Health to provide more family support services and parent engagement programs.
Leslie Ravens, a foster parent, said she would like to see more to be done to make sure the children in her care receive accurate, age-appropriate information about their family situations and if or when children in foster homes could expect to be reunited with their families.
CFCRBs are required by state statute to host regional meetings at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.
