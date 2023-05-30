TytoCare, a virtual school-based health care program installed in all city schools through partnership with Baptist Health in February, has seen success in its first few months of operation. It’s a device capable of providing a comprehensive medical exam remotely, allowing students, faculty and staff to be seen by a practitioner at Baptist Health from the school’s nursing office.

Brittney Gates, Baptist Health pediatric office manager and city school clinic manager, said the device has already had a huge impact in the schools, keeping nearly every sick child that it’s seen from having to miss much class.

