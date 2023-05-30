TytoCare, a virtual school-based health care program installed in all city schools through partnership with Baptist Health in February, has seen success in its first few months of operation. It’s a device capable of providing a comprehensive medical exam remotely, allowing students, faculty and staff to be seen by a practitioner at Baptist Health from the school’s nursing office.
Brittney Gates, Baptist Health pediatric office manager and city school clinic manager, said the device has already had a huge impact in the schools, keeping nearly every sick child that it’s seen from having to miss much class.
“We have seen several students that have come in that have had recurrent symptoms or just had issues that we felt like needed a higher level of care that they could provide there in the nurse’s office,” Gates said. “So, we’ve been able to use Tyto to do those appointments same-day and then get the student the care that they need, and we’ve only had one that we had to send home.”
Whether or not a student is sent home is determined by the providers and the student’s parents. If a student is deemed contagious or feels too sick to return to class, they will be sent home.
Treatment varies from case-to-case, but often consists of calling in medication if necessary. There are three practitioners on-call at Baptist Health providing care to Paducah Public Schools.
“We are hoping to have more providers in the future, but at this time we have three nurse practitioners,” Gates said. “They are the ones that we schedule our Tyto appointments with and they are here in-clinic on their workday seeing patients and then will do those Tyto appointments as needed as well.”
Gates also said there’s been no problems with the devices so far.
“We have not had any complications. Of course, with any kind of new technology there are questions, but we have an excellent team that supports us,” Gates said. “Any time that we have any sort of questions, we just reach out to our Tyto and our Baptist Health teams and get those results right then, so we haven’t had any issues with utilizing that.”
TytoCare has been well-received by students, teachers, nurses and parents alike.
“We have had really great feedback from parents and students on this,” Gates said. “Our school nurses are very excited to be utilizing it and have really been thrilled how it has benefited our students. It’s very user-friendly and we have really seen a lot of great things come from it. It’s been a really great implementation to our scope of services.”
