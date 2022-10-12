PADNWS-10-12-22 PGDP MUSEUM - PHOTO

A virtual museum featuring the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant was developed through a collaboration between DOE and the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research’s Kentucky Research Consortium for Energy and Environment.

 DOE photo

A virtual museum cataloging the history of the U.S. Dept. of Energy’s Paducah Site is available online at https://pgdpvirtualmuseum.org.

The virtual museum commemorates an important era in western Kentucky’s history. The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PGDP) was built in the 1950s to enrich uranium for military nuclear reactors and weapons development and later supported the nation’s commercial nuclear power program.

