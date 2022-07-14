Virtual food drives at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site have more than tripled donations to food pantries and kitchens in support of the federal government’s Feds Feed Families campaign, since the first virtual event launched in 2020.
In June, DOE, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC, Swift & Staley Inc., Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc., and Mid-America Conversion Services, LLC, teamed up to collect the equivalent of 52,375 pounds of food for the annual Feds Feed Families campaign boosting local nonprofit agencies’ food supplies.
“Since launching the Feds Feed Families campaign, we’ve seen continuous growth in Paducah donations; however, none as substantial as our virtual campaigns conducted during the pandemic,” Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office Site Manager Joel Bradburne said. “This is the second consecutive year our workforce’s generosity has resulted in a record-breaking campaign.”
DOE’s 2022 campaign benefitted eight local nonprofits: Marcella’s Kitchen in Marshall County; Paducah Cooperative Ministries, Martha’s Vineyard, Salvation Army, and River City Mission in McCracken County; St. Mary’s Food Pantry and Lighthouse Community Food Bank in Ballard County; and COPE Food Pantry in Massac County, Illinois.
“COVID-19 has impacted so many local non-profits in our region over the last two years. Our shelves tend to become quickly depleted during the summer months with so many children out of school and donations lower than other times of the year. We are so thankful to DOE for supporting our organizations through the Feds Feed Families program. It always comes at just the right time,” said Sandra Allison, Marcella’s Kitchen board of directors secretary. Sandra
This national campaign has collected more than 99 million pounds of food since it was established in 2009.
