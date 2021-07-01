A telemedicine program for caregivers impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia will take place 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 22. The program is virtual, so it will not be taking place at Baptist Health Paducah as it has in the past.
This educational session will include information about planning for the future following a dementia diagnosis, according to a news release from Baptist Health. An attorney from Bluegrass Elderlaw will discuss important legal and financial issues caregivers should consider and how to put plans into place.
A question-and-answer session will follow the program, so participants are encouraged to ask about memory disorders, brain health, and care and treatment for their loved ones.
Register for the virtual program at https://tinyurl.com/RuralCare giving072021 or by phone at 859-257-6507.
The educational session is provided by the University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging.
