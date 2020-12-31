METROPOLIS, Ill. — Virgil L. Thomas, age 87, of Metropolis, Illinois, died at 7:34 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the home of his son.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2020, at IOOF Cemetery in Metropolis with Pastor Chris Strong officiating.
Virgil was a retired Union Laborer out of Local #773, a member of Victory Full Gospel Church, and a veteran of the United States Army.
Virgil is survived by his son, Darrell Thomas, and wife Hazel; grandchildren, Michael Thomas and wife Belinda, Bryan Thomas and wife Faye, and Danny Thomas; 11 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister, Clara Botarf; several nieces and nephews.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, William G. and Magnolia (Dassing) Thomas; wife, Lacy Carlene Phillips Thomas; daughter, Charlene Thomas; son, Danny Thomas; sisters, Hazel Thomas, Beatrice Thomas, Evelyn Graves, Helen Meyers, and Carolyn Lovell; brother, William Thomas.
Memorials may be made in Virgil’s name to Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Pallbearers will be Michael Thomas, Bryan Thomas, Danny Thomas, Bradley Thomas, Matthew Thomas and Daniel Thomas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
