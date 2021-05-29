Vietnam Vets organization to host annual Memorial Day program

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 337 will host its 38th annual Memorial Day program at 7 p.m. Monday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza.
The program is free and open to the public. Social distancing procedures will be followed.
The program began in 1984, and has been held on Memorial Day each year since, including last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s program will include a reading of the 41 names listed on the memorial plaque — soldiers from the Jackson Purchase area who died during the Vietnam War.
“We’ll come down and put the white crosses out at 6 p.m. Sunday,” said Gordon Williams, who is coordinating the program. “Monday evening, Memorial Day evening at 7 p.m. is when we’re going to have our ceremony.
“The reason for that is twofold: We did not want to compete with some of the other activities, and most of the activity in Vietnam occurred at night.”
Williams said that the number of living Vietnam War veterans is dwindling over time, but the organization feels that a Memorial Day program is expected by the community.
“A lot of guys are getting old, getting sick,” he said. “We talked about not doing it, but we said, ‘We’ve been doing this a long time and the community expects something to be done down there, so let’s keep going.’ ”
Dolly McNutt Plaza — adjacent to the McCracken County Public Library and Paducah City Hall — is the home of other military monuments as well, including those honoring Korean War veterans and World War II veterans.
More information about the Vietnam Veterans of America can be found at vva.org. Information about the Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza can be found at paducahky.org/dolly-mcnutt- memorial-plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.