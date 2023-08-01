Exchange program

The Hupes are a family of four who opened their home last semester to German exchange student Victor. Jacinta and Matt Hupe met at Vienna High School. When hearing they could help the school out by hosting students like Victor, they sprang into action.

VIENNA, Ill. — Making connections across the globe: That’s the goal of a southern Illinois high school as it encourages families to participate in its foreign exchange student program.

Vienna High School leaders are asking the families in the community to host exchange students from all over the world. They said it’s an opportunity that will benefit the entire community.

