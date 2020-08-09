Victoria Ann Turner, 29, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
She is survived by her mother, Mandy Lane of Paducah; father, Douglas Turner of Paducah; one son, Traceton Turner of Allensville, KY; one brother, Hunter Turner of Paducah; one sister, Alyssa Tuner of Paducah; grandfather, Angel White of Ledbetter; grandfather, Benny Turner of Benton; great grandmother, Shirley Payne of Paducah; great-grandfather, Joe Warren of Benton; one aunt, Dora White of L.A., CA; two uncles, Larry Redmiles of L.A., CA, Terry Jo Byerly of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristie Turner-Ahlfield; grandmother, Vicky White; great grandfather, Billy G. Payne; great grandmother, Mary Ann Warren.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Bro. Dennis Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Clarks River Cemetery in Symsonia.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah was is in charge of arrangements.
