A bill designed to strengthen the rights of violent crime victims, known as the Bailey Holt-Preston Cope Victims Privacy Act, is now law in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed the measure Monday after both the Kentucky House and Senate approved House Bill 273 this legislative session.
District 6 State Rep. Chris Freeland, R-Benton, was sponsor of the legislation, named in memory of the two Marshall County High School students who were killed in a shooting at the school in 2018. The law excludes photographs or videos that depict a person’s death, killing, rape, or sexual assault or abuse from being included in material that comes under Kentucky’s Open Records Act.
“I was extremely happy about it (the governor’s signing),” Freeland said Wednesday. “I was very pleased and thankful for the signature and thankful that it is now a law in Kentucky, with the emergency clause it goes into effect right now.”
The governor’s office released this statement from Beshear following the signing: “I am committed to transparency in government, but we must not allow victims of traumatic events to be needlessly re-victimized by releasing this kind of material without their knowledge or consent.”
Freeland said there were some concerns raised during the discussion of the bill in the General Assembly.
“A lot of that was more just making sure it wasn’t some intent to be able to keep information out of the hands of people that need it,” he said. “I think some of the reservations were from people maybe not knowing exactly what the bill did.
“They believed in the intention, but a few people were hesitant and thought there may be some unintended consequences. And, there really isn’t. By the time it got through the House and Senate, it was really honed in on making sure victims of sexual abuse and violence, or a family member who has lost someone to murder, were protected from having the pictures or videos being released,” Freeland said.
The Marshall County legislator introduced the same measure during the 2020 legislative session where “it passed through the House without much trouble and then COVID hit,” he said. “A lot of good bills had to sit on the shelf because we had to deal with COVID, and this was one of them.”
Freeland serves as the general manager of Freeland Broadcasting, a family-operated media group that includes radio stations and an online newspaper.
“Being involved in the media myself, you get concerned when you hear ‘open records.’ You want to make sure that the public has the right to information, so I totally understand that,” he said.
“This really has plenty of exceptions, like if any involved attorney for the victim or the person who is accused has access to this. The victims and their family members have access. If someone is wanting to do a story or wanting to do a documentary, all they have to do is ask permission and they can have that.
“So, it doesn’t lock out the photos or videos from anybody forever. It just makes it more specific so they can’t be requested by someone who has a Facebook page that calls themselves a news source,” Freeland said.
The legislator said the law is not designed to specifically impact the media’s ability to cover news.
“There are no penalties if you (media) ran something and it showed that. This is only with things that are in the possession of a state agency.
“There’s no penalties where you (media) have to be careful what you do. And, of course, any reputable news agency like all the ones I can think of in Kentucky would never run that kind of stuff,” he said.
“That was never the concern, keeping this from the media. That was never — that story got told a few times and that was never the reason for this — just to keep it out of bad players’ hands.”
