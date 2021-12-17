Victims of Kentucky tornadoes identified

Many of the 77 Kentuckians who died as a result of at least five tornadoes that hit the state last weekend have been identified. Here's a list of some of the identified victims in The Paducah Sun's coverage area.
- Robert Daniel, 47, of Mayfield. Daniel was a Graves County deputy who died in the line of duty of transporting inmates from the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, per Daniel’s obituary.
- Joe Marshall Ward, 36, of Hickory. Ward was a line leader at the MCP candle factory and died at the factory on Dec. 10, according to his obituary.
- Devin Corey Burton, 21, of Mayfield. Burton died at the MCP candle factory where he had been working for a few months, according to his obituary.
- Jeff Creason, 57 of Clinton. Creason worked at the MCP candle factory, according to his obituary.
- Janine Denise Johnson-Williams, 50. Johnson-Williams died in the candle factory collapse, according to a GoFundMe set up by her nephew.
- Kayla Smith, 30. Smith worked at the candle factory for several years, according to the Courier Journal.
- Jill Monroe, 52. Monroe died in the candle factory collapse, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
- Elijah Lewis of Calloway County. The Calloway County Coroner’s office told WPSD Lewis died while working at the candle factory.
- Ivan Lopez, 51. Lopez died in the candle factory collapse, according to the Courier-Journal.
- Ollie Mary Elizabeth Bright Reeves, 80, of Mayfield
- Robert Baldree, 87, of Mayfield
- Kathy Greem, 77, of Mayfield
- Rosa Sanders, of Graves County
- Ollie Bright Reeves, 80, of Graves County
- Bobby Spralding, 50, of Graves County
- Jacob Gingerich, 31, Emma Gingerich, 31, Marilyn Gingerich, 7 and Daniel Gingerich, 4, all of Graves County
- Jamey Waggoner, 66, of Graves County
- Pam Gilbert, 60, and Derek Gilbert, 44, of Mayfield
- Wade Lihl, 57, of Fulton County
- Evelyn Ratay, 98, of Eddyville
- Caneilia Neila Gaither, 78, of Marshall County
- Judith Davis, 83, of Gilbertsville
- Richard Lipford, 69, and Mildred Lipford, 72, of Dawson Springs
- Larry Burdon, 73 of Caldwell County
- Rick Carlisle of Caldwell County
