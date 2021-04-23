If you watch enough television, you hear enough to know that criminals have specific rights: the right to remain silent, the right to an attorney and so on.
Some people may wonder why criminals have rights, but victims don’t seem to have any. The answer is that victims do have rights, and this week — National Crime Victims Rights Week — is a good time to make people aware of that.
The Office of Victims Advocacy was established in 1985 by Kentucky Revised Statute 421.500 — the Victims’ Bill of Rights — to provide enhanced assistance to crime victims.
Among the office’s duties are:
• To assist victims and their families by explaining their rights and helping them to get the support they need to recover from the trauma of crime.
• To provide information on the criminal justice system and notification of court proceedings.
• To provide referrals to community resources.
• To provide notification to victims of the right to be present at relevant proceedings.
Peyton Skees is the director of victim assistance at the McCracken County Office of Victim Advocacy in the County Attorney’s Office, and she said the local office often handles victim assistance in domestic violence cases.
“I help file emergency protection orders and go to court whenever there is a case on for domestic violence,” she said. “We keep (victims) informed as to how their court case is going and when the next court case is.
“We send out letters and phone calls to victims and inform them of issues like crime victims’ compensation so they can be reimbursed if they are out any money.”
Skees said the Office of Victim Advocacy helps domestic violence victims by letting them know what the suspect’s bond conditions are, providing victim impact statements to allow them a voice in how the case is handled and providing access to resources such as Merryman House.
“They have counseling services, or they can go there if they need to stay,” Skees said.
Skees said many people don’t know about victims’ rights when they have been offended.
“A lot of people don’t know that their opinion does matter in a court case,” she said. “They don’t know that prosecutors do want to hear from them so that we can do the best thing for the victims.”
That lack of awareness is what led to the Marsy’s Law campaign in 2019 and 2020 in Kentucky.
Marsy’s Law — voted on in 2020 by Kentuckians to be a part of the state constitution — was intended to provide victims rights, but although the Office of Victim Advocacy was not in place when the law’s namesake, Marsalee Ann Nicholas, was killed in 1983 in California and her family was confronted by her killer, it was put in place 15 years before Marsy’s Law was voted on in this state.
The McCracken County Office of Victim Advocacy is on the first floor of the courthouse. It can be reached at 270-444-8545.
