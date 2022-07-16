Dozens of veterans, families, friends and community members came out to Midwest Aviation’s airfield in McCracken County on Friday to witness a group of World War II veterans take to the sky in a World War II-era North America B-25 twin engine bomber and reminisce about their days in the service.
Ten World War II veterans, all over the age of 90, flew on two 30-minute flights aboard the B-25 bomber “Show Me,” part of the Missouri Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. Members of the Commemorative Air Force flew the plane, and the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund sponsored the flights of all 10 veterans.
The plane was built in 1944, but did not see action in the war. “Show Me” was retired in 1958, and the Commemorative Air Force received the plane in 1983.
Honor Flight Bluegrass is known for taking World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans every year to Washington D.C. for free to see the memorials built to honor veterans of those wars.
Friday’s occasion was different from Honor Flight Bluegrass’s annual mission because instead of veterans driving up to Louisville to fly out to Nashville, Honor Flight Bluegrass Chairman Jeff Thoke said the organization brought the plane to the veterans, which helps give opportunities to veterans who are unable to make the flight to Washington DC.
“We take a lot of what we do for granted. Our World War II veterans, basically, they saved the world in World War II, and for us to give back in some small way, this is the least thing we can do while they’re still here,” Thoke said.
Ted Curtis, an Army veteran from Paducah, was one of the veterans who got the chance to take a flight aboard the “Show Me.” Curtis said he had never flown in a B-25 bomber before, and was excited to take to the skies.
“I feel super. I’m ready to get going,” Curtis said waiting to board the “Show Me.”
Thoke pointed out that out of around 16 million Americans who served in World War II, only around 200,000 veterans, or just over 1% of those who served during the war, are still alive today across the country.
Curtis invited his friend, Wyatt Manley, 11, of McCracken County, and Wyatt’s parents to come see the plane and share in Curtis’s excitement. Manley met Curtis at church, and the two, despite about an 80-year age gap, became fast friends.
Curtis often shares stories and memorabilia from his service days with Manley, who said he is fascinated with World War II history.
Wyatt and his mother, Leigh Anna Manley, said it was neat that Curtis and other World War II veterans were able to come out and get up into the plane.
Dozens of community members also showed up to thank veterans for their service, and got the chance to take a peek inside of the aircraft.
Carolyn Dallas, of Paducah, came out to see the World War II-era plane and to show support for those who served in the armed forces. She was looking forward to seeing the veterans get on the bomber plane as well as seeing how happy they were when they landed.
“It’s a beautiful opportunity to thank them for their service,” Dallas said.
Curtis flew with four other veterans on the first flight around the area. While there was no air conditioning and the ride felt a bit bumpy, Curtis said, with a big grin on his face, “it was great.”
Honor Flight Bluegrass will continue to give flights to other Kentucky veterans this weekend aboard the “Show Me,” with another 20 veterans taking off from Russellville, London, Danville and Bardstown on Saturday and Sunday.
