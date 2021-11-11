Veterans share stories of adapting to civilian life

Veterans living and working in Paducah have found ways to adapt to civilian life after serving in the armed forces. Three of them shared their stories with The Paducah Sun on how they have taken their military experience and applied it to their jobs and lives today.
Veterans, brothers run local Little Caesars franchise
Brothers Robbie and John Doughty both served in the Army, Robbie for 12 years and John for five. Robbie worked in the medical field, intelligence field and in special operations, while John worked as a military police officer. They also had members of their family drafted to serve in previous wars.
Robbie Doughty was deployed to Iraq in the early 2000s. In 2004, a roadside bomb wounded him, and the detonation cost Robbie his legs.
While he was recovering from the injury, USA Today came out to the medical center he was in and wrote a Thanksgiving profile on what veterans and service members at that hospital were thankful for. Robbie said he was one of the main people featured in the article.
As luck would have it, Mike Ilitch, the founder of Little Caesars, saw the USA Today story and got in touch with Robbie after he got back home to Kentucky. Little Caesar’s proposed the idea of gifting Robbie a Little Caesars franchise in Paducah, and that idea became a reality in 2007 when Ilitch came down and opened the business along with Doughty. The Paducah location was the first franchise of Little Caesars Veterans Program, which now gives discounts to veterans who wish to open franchises. The Paducah business will have been opened for 15 years in January.
After John got out of the military in 2006, he thought he would transition to being a police officer to keep the same sense of structure in his life. Robbie offered John the opportunity to come manage the Little Caesars store before deciding to be a police officer, and found that he enjoyed managing the business. John said he is now a part-owner along with his brother Robbie.
Robbie Doughty said his military background still helps him run his business today.
“Even though everyone has the perception of discipline and order in the military, you still have to really learn how to work with people and see what makes them tick and gets them motivated,” Robbie Doughty said.
Coming back from serving oversees, Robbie Doughty had physical challenges from having to learn how to walk again and use prosthetic limbs. Additionally, he had never worked a civilian job outside of part time work in high school.
Robbie and John Doughty encourage veterans to take a chance at business if they’re so inclined. Many businesses, the brothers said, offer enticement and support for veterans to open franchises.
“Be willing, give it a chance, and utilize the skills you learned in the military. They’re more easily transferrable than what you think they are,” Robbie Doughty said.
Veteran heads police staff at airport
Ronnie Harvell, who now serves as the police chief at Barkley Regional Airport, served in the Navy from 1992 to 1995, and then in the National Guard until 2002. He enlisted in the Navy during Operation Desert Storm to be connected to same the military branch as his father, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
While he was not deployed to serve in the Middle East during Desert Storm, he did end up being deployed to Haiti when groups attempted to overthrow the Haitian government in 1994. He saw the mission as a humanitarian one, trying to help people who were desperately fleeing the country by sea.
Harvell later served with a transportation unit with the National Guard, which was responsible for getting supplies to people on the front lines. What people don’t realize, he said, was that this part of the supply chain was one of the most targeted groups of personnel because of the transport of fresh supplies to people in need.
He was not deployed with this National Guard unit, but his unit was deployed in 2004, after he got out. Harvell described a sense of guilt knowing that some of the men and women he served with came back home with PTSD and other conditions.
“It hurts my heart to know I wasn’t there with those guys, you know, but that was a decision between me and my wife and my kids,” Harvell said. “Always in the back of my mind, I think, ‘what could I have done to help my fellow soldiers not feel so broken?’ ”
Even after almost 20 years out of service, Harvell said he is still working on transitioning from military life to civilian life. There are still times Harvell described where his wife will tell him that his “military side,” is coming out based on the situation he is faced with. He credited the support of his wife, and wished all veterans had the support he has from his family.
“All these veterans you see out there, thank them. You don’t know what those guys went through. It was hard. There is never a real easy day, especially when you’ve been exposed to war. Humanitarian efforts are not easy, and these guys really gave their all for the country and for people’s rights,” Harvell said.
One way he stays connected to his brothers and sisters in arms is by playing taps on the trumpet. He played the song at his father’s funeral.
Harvell said his experience has prepared him to be a police officer and to save people’s lives today.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.