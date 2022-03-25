Veteran's museum celebrating 10th anniversary

WICKLIFFE — Folks from all across the nation and from around the world have stopped at the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum in Wickliffe over the last ten years.
Museum curator Sandy Hart said many visitors to the museum have asked the same question: “Why is a museum honoring the state’s veterans in such a small town?”
Hart’s answer: “Why not?”
Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hart said some veterans, including two WWII veterans, will be in attendance at the event and willing to share their stories of service to their country.
There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the museum’s anniversary.
Dale Faughn, 96, served in the Marines at Iwo Jima during WWII, Hart said, and will be there on Saturday to share his story. Albert Wess, 99, served in the Army and was a driver in the “Red Ball Express,” a truck convoy system that helped to supply Allied troops in Europe after the invasion of Normandy on D-Day. Wess will also be in attendance Saturday, Hart said.
The museum, inside of the former Wickliffe Church of Christ building on KY-286, features walls full of photos of veterans in uniform, newspaper clippings of veterans’ stories and other military-related memorabilia. Many of the veterans featured inside of the museum hail from the Purchase Area. Many veterans’ and service members’ stories are on display, including some from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm and stories of active duty military members.
The idea for the museum came as a result of Hart’s and the community’s efforts to send 17 busses full of WWII veterans to the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 2004. Hart’s vision was to have a place where the stories of veterans and service members would continue to be told, and where veterans could see the support of the community behind them. The museum first opened its doors in 2012.
Admission to the museum is free, but donations are accepted.
