There are a number of events on tap today to honor local veterans on this Veterans Day.
Veterans Day, commemorating all veterans that have served their country, began as being celebrated as the last day of open hostilities in World War 1, which went into effect at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918. President Wilson called for it be commemorated as Armistice Day, which lasted until 1954 when it was changed to Veterans Day to also commemorate all other veterans of the United States Military, in conflicts past and yet to come.
Paducah has several events throughout the day related to the holiday, many in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) also participating.
The day starts at the foot of Broadway at 6 a.m. for a Sunrise reveille, a bugle call typically used to wake members of the military at sunrise.
At 10 a.m. at the Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza there will be an awards ceremony for the Patriot Award Winner, the Distinguished Veteran award winner and the winners of the Daughters of American Revolution Veterans Day poster and essay contest.
After the award ceremony, The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of Sixth and Washington streets. From there it will go down Sixth Street before turning on Broadway and again at North 2nd street before ending at Monroe Street.
Following the parade, the VFW will be hosting a meal for members at their Washington street location.
In addition, the Light to Unite Ceremony will be at the Veterans memorial at the McCracken County Courthouse at 4:30 p.m. The ceremony is in recognition of those veterans who were injured in the line of service, earning the Purple Heart Medal. It will acknowledge the history of the Purple Heart and those who received it as part of the nationwide recognition.
“I encourage everyone to come downtown to support our veterans,” said Pam Spencer, communications manager for the city of Paducah. “This is your chance to thank our veterans for their service to this country and show your gratitude for their bravery, sacrifices, and devotion.”
