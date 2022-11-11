There are a number of events on tap today to honor local veterans on this Veterans Day.

Veterans Day, commemorating all veterans that have served their country, began as being celebrated as the last day of open hostilities in World War 1, which went into effect at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918. President Wilson called for it be commemorated as Armistice Day, which lasted until 1954 when it was changed to Veterans Day to also commemorate all other veterans of the United States Military, in conflicts past and yet to come.

