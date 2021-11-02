Veterans benefits field representative assisting in filing claims

Carol Livingston, veterans benefits field representative in Paducah, is available to assist in filing claims, by appointments only.
Appointments are being scheduled Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veteran’s benefits.
This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility.
The new office location is West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Anderson Bldg., 2nd Floor, Room 204B, 4810 Alben Barkley Road. Masks are required in all campus buildings.
Contact Carol Livingston, veterans benefits field representative II, at 270-556-0474, by fax at 270-495-0835, or email Carol.Livingston@ky.gov.
