EDDYVILLE — “It looks like we’ll again this year have to modify our Veterans Luncheon & Program because of the rise in COVID 19 cases” said Terrie White, Veterans Program founder.
This year’s Veterans Appreciation Luncheon & Program is scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Lyon Convention Center in Eddyville’s Lee S. Jones Park.
“The school is still being renovated so it isn’t possible to use the gym for the program, and I was informed that students aren’t allowed to participate in field trips when the county is in red or orange zone for COVID,” White said.
In order to teach the students, who normally perform the program, the meaning of Veterans Day, White has been conducting Zoom meetings with a group of them each Friday. The students read books about military veterans and are taught the importance of Veterans Day and why citizens should honor our veterans for the sacrifices they made to preserve our freedoms in America. “Miss Abby” is teaching the students several patriotic songs.
Last year, the group of Veterans Program volunteers opted for a drive-through t-shirt giveaway because there were restrictions on gatherings. About 100 cars came through and more than 180 t-shirts were given away to veterans.
“We will do the best we can to make sure our military veterans are honored, but also in a safe way,” White said. “Our volunteers were hoping for a return to a normal program for 2021, but it doesn’t appear that can happen this year. Since the students can’t be involved in an in- person program this year, we are asking students of all ages to write a letter to a veteran and send it to: The Veterans’ Program, 1659 US HWY 641N, Eddyville, KY 42039, or turn it in to Mrs. Abby Smith at Lyon County Elementary School no later than Oct. 25. These letters will be picked up and distributed to veterans as they receive their T-shirt and lunch at the Veterans Luncheon on Nov. 5.”
Volunteers at the luncheon will observe all CDC guidelines to keep our veterans and our community safe, White said.
If you have questions or for further information, contact Terrie White at 270 625 0235 or email ourveteransprogram@ gmail.com.
