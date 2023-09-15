PADNWS-09-15-23 KIDNEY DONOR SIGNS PIC

Veteran Anthony Cobb stands with his kidney donor yard sign outside the James L. Yates American Legion Post No. 9. Cobb, who needs a kidney transplant, is seeking willing donors to test to she if they’re a match.

 By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

The yard sign says, “Needed kidney donor. Give Anthony the gift of life. Blood type A.”

The sign refers to Anthony Cobb, a 55-year-old veteran, who is desperately seeking a kidney transplant.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

