The yard sign says, “Needed kidney donor. Give Anthony the gift of life. Blood type A.”
The sign refers to Anthony Cobb, a 55-year-old veteran, who is desperately seeking a kidney transplant.
Cobb, who serves as the first vice commander for the James L. Yates American Legion Post No. 9, is taking the unique approach to attract anyone willing to test as a possible match.
“I got a coach through the National Kidney Foundation and he suggested the signs,” Cobb said. “…They’re $10 apiece so I only got 30. The American Legion guys chipped in and got these for me.”
Cobb’s need for a kidney came after a heart catheterization procedure in 2020. According to the National Institutes of Health, acute kidney injury following a heart catheterization occurs in 10 to 15% of patients.
To maintain his kidney function, Cobb was placed on dialysis in June of 2021.
Cobb said he receives dialysis three times a week, with the process taking around five hours.
“…I know I’m at the top of the list but it’s still discouraging sometimes,” he said. “I know you have try to keep a positive attitude about it but it’s still hard when you know you have get up and do dialysis. You wouldn’t wish dialysis on your worst enemy.”
He’s also had to deal with being dropped from the transplants lists of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and University of Louisville Hospital, citing Cobb’s health not meeting their standards.
Cobb is on the transplant list of Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
So far, Cobb has had two donors test but both turned out to have bad kidneys themselves.
“When you get the call and you think it’s going happen and then at the last second, they call back to it’s not going to happen; that’s tough,” Cobb said.
Along with the yard signs, Cobb is having T-shirts printed that people can wear to promote his kidney donor campaign.
Cobb said he’s doing everything he can think of to find a kidney donor match.
“I’ve actually thought about standing out on Fourth and Frederica (streets) and holding my sign up,” Cobb said. “I’d look like a homeless person but I’m desperate.”
If interested in donating or wanting to find out the qualifications on how to be a donor, visit kidneyregistry.org or nkr.org/xbj958.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
