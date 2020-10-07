The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department is accepting nominations for the 2020 Distinguished Veteran and Patriot Award.
The deadline for applications is 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Entries for the Veterans Day poster and essay contest, hosted by the Parks Department and the Daughters of the American Revolution, also are due at that time. The poster and essay contest is for students in grades K-12.
The Distinguished Veteran Award recognizes a veteran who has made a difference in the community. Priority will be given to veterans who reside in Paducah/McCracken County and served in either the Korean War or World War II.
The Patriot Award honors a non-veteran who dedicates time to serving veterans and veteran causes in this community. All nominations must include the name and phone number of the person making the nomination. Nomination forms and award criteria are available online at http://paducahky.gov/veterans-day.
Students are invited to submit entries for the poster and essay contest in four divisions.
• Grades K-2 (8 1/2 by 11 inch picture) — Saluting our Veterans.
• Grades 3-5 (100-150 word essay) — Saluting Those who Served at Home or Abroad.
• Grades 6-8 (150-200 word essay) — Honoring Those who Served at Home or Abroad.
• Grades 9-12 (200-300 word essay) — What Can I Do to Honor Our Veterans During the Pandemic.
First-, second-, and third-place winners will be selected from each grade division with the city of Paducah providing cash awards. First-place winners will receive $100. Second-place winners will receive $50 with each third-place winner receiving $25.
The following must be included with each entry: student’s name, grade, name of school and teacher, and the school’s (or home school’s) phone number or email address. Entries must be the original work of the student. Entries can be emailed to cdbendick@hotmail.com or ladybyrd@earthlink.net or mailed to: Veterans Day Essay Contest, P.O. Box 7265, Paducah, KY 42002-7265.
