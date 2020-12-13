MAYFIELD — Charles “Vern” Wallace, 87, of Dogwood, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church and the retired owner of Vern’s Auto Service.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Claudette Lock Wallace; two daughters; Debbie Nance, Kevil, Dawn Cole, Dogwood; three sons; Dale Wallace, Sterling Heights, Michigan, Vern Wallace Jr., Paducah, and Kenny Wallace, Dogwood; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Onie Vick Wallace, three brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with the Rev. Ronnie Stinson Jr., and the Rev. James Oates officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Lourdes Hospice or the Gideons. The family request that masks be worn during visitation and funeral.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
