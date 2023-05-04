The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board heard a presentation from VenuWorks Wednesday supporting its bid to remain as the third-party management team for convention center properties.
The five-year contract between VenuWorks and the convention center board expires this Dec. 31, but the board must indicate if it wants to renew that contract by June 30.
The convention center board properties include the Carroll Convention Center, the Schroeder Expo Center and the Dome Pavilion.
The contract was approved on Dec. 7, 2018, with a term lasting from Feb. 9, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2023.
VenuWorks’ duties include the management, marketing, promotion, operation and maintenance of the facilities as well as management of food and beverage sales, sponsorship projects and advertising.
The duties also included the hiring of all management staff, ticket sales personnel, ushers and others required for the maintenance of the facilities.
VenuWorks staff on hand for the presentation were Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Romano; Russ Ferguson, the vice president for food and beverage services; and Scott Schoenike, the executive director of the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Schoenike said that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, VenuWorks has been able to be a successful management team for the properties.
“We’ll start off with the kitchen and catering,” he told the board, referring to the 2019 construction of a kitchen in the convention center. “We came here for the construction and got in there working with chefs.”
Schoenike talked about the installation of the basketball and volleyball courts and pickleball courts to the expo center.
“That’s definitely been a unique game-changer for the building,” he said.
The VenuWorks staff provided a PowerPoint presentation highlighting its achievements over the last five years. Most impressive was its reported increase in revenue generation from $551,857 in Fiscal Year 2018 to a projected $1.29 million at the end of FY 2023 this June.
Other achievements listed included increased professional office space at the convention center, the startup of a kitchen and catering program, gaining $150,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funding, the purchase and logistics of four basketball courts and changing from an expense containment model to a revenue generation model.
Board members asked questions regarding the revenue generation model and logistical problems regarding the properties, which included not having an attached hotel and location.
Board member Darryl Pea suggested there is a need to define what success would look like for the board and for VenuWorks so they can have something to gauge results by.
“I was pretty pleased with their presentation,” said Board Chair Mark Whitlow. “I was very pleased with the board’s questions. We have a very good board, and this is an education that we need to have about finances and how to find success.
“We’re going to be asking more questions and probably have more meetings and see what’s best for the community.”
Romano was also pleased with the direction the meeting took.
“I think the discussion went well,” he said. “The questions on the part of the board were good. I think what really comes bubbling back to the fore is how you define success. This is unique, the way this is set up, compared to most convention centers.
“I don’t want to say it’s more challenging; I would say that it is different. Certainly, the dynamic between the city and the county — it doesn’t complicate things, but it adds a dimension that may not necessarily be there for operations.”
Romano said that revenues are growing for all of VenuWorks’ businesses across the board after 2021.
“We’re starting to see events come back,” he said. “Ticket sales are up at those types of venues, meetings and conference numbers and convention numbers are up. We see great things for the market. You could see from our revenue chart that revenues are growing, and we anticipate that’s going to continue to happen.”
• At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, Whitlow talked about a proposed interlocal agreement with the McCracken Fiscal Court regarding the funding of roof repairs to the Carroll Convention Center.
Whitlow said he received the agreement Tuesday from Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle.
“The county is offering to put up the money to repair or replace the roof where necessary,” he said. “They’re talking about issuing a bond, and they asked that we agree to escrow 5% of the room tax money (transient tax revenue) that we get from the county, and that excrow would be to provide funds for future repairs to the facility.
“I asked (Convention Center Executive Director) Michelle (Campbell) to calculate that, and she thinks that would be about $25,000 a year. Under this agreement, we would have to get county approval to make repairs above $5,000.”
Whitlow said that the county is getting more involved in its work, “but I think, overall, it’s a fair agreement, and I certainly support the idea of having excrow money to help us with future roof needs, and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) is an issue.”
No action was taken on the agreement. The McCracken Fiscal Court is expected to discuss the matter at its Tuesday meeting.
“I’m glad the county is taking the initiative to get involved and try to provide funding for rood repair,” Whitlow told The Sun after the meeting. “We need to have the board review it. It’s a very positive move at this point.”
