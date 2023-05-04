PADNWS-05-04-23 CONVENTION CENTER - PHOTO

Russ Ferguson of VenuWorks hands out hard copies of his company’s PowerPoint presentation to support renewing its contract with the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation as a third-party management team. The contract with the Paducah properties expires Dec. 31. Receiving the information are Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell and Board Chair Mark Whitlow.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board heard a presentation from VenuWorks Wednesday supporting its bid to remain as the third-party management team for convention center properties.

The five-year contract between VenuWorks and the convention center board expires this Dec. 31, but the board must indicate if it wants to renew that contract by June 30.

