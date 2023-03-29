The contract for third-party management company VenuWorks with the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation expires at the end of the calendar year, and the convention center corporation board has begun plans to negotiate with VenuWorks about extending that contract.
The term of the agreement is from Feb. 4, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2023, with the corporation board having the option to extend it by five years by notifying VenuWorks in writing on or before June 30.
Russ Ferguson, the vice president of food and beverage services for VenuWorks, and Scott Schoenike, the executive director of the Ford Center of Evansville, Indiana, attended the Tuesday meeting via Zoom.
Board Chair Mark Whitlow informed the board of the situation with the contract with the company based in Ames, Iowa, that was hired to manage the Julian Carroll Convention Center, Schroeder Expo Center and the Dome Pavilion.
“Our VenuWorks contract expires at the end of this year,” he told the board. “We have to give a six-months’ notice if we want to continue with the contract.
“I think it would be nice for the VenuWorks representatives, both of whom are with us. Scott and Russ, if either or both could come down for a future meeting and discuss whether or not they wanted to continue the contract and if so, the benefits they could give us with the continued support and association with VenuWorks.”
Whitlow spoke with The Sun after Tuesday’s meeting about the job that VenuWorks has done as a third-party management team.
“I’ve been pleased with their performance,” he said. “I think that they were very helpful to us when we were setting up our kitchen and streamlining our operation.
“We’re going to have a meeting with some representatives with VenuWorks — perhaps in April before the quilt show — and have them make a presentation about giving us reasons to extend the agreement. We’ll have a lot of conversation with the other board members about whether to extend the contract. I’ve been pleased so far, but I don’t know if we need to go forward. That’s something we need to flesh out.”
Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell said benches have been purchased for the expo center lobby and said that the signage project was still moving forward before broaching the subject of the failing roof.
“I have a meeting with the insurance adjuster (Tuesday) at 3,” she said. “There was a little bit of concern with pre-existing damage. They know that the bulk of the lobby and the skylights were wind-damaged from a storm that we had on the third or fourth of this month.”
Whitlow then spoke to the board about the cost of repairing or replacing the roof of the convention center.
“There are two things to consider,” he said. “We had our expert give a nice presentation about having a full, new roof put on. I believe, from our experts, that we could get our roof fixed and repaired.
“It’s my understanding that we will be drawing up a proposal that includes both a new roof and a less-than-new roof — patch and repair and a partial new roof — and see where the numbers come there.”
Whitlow told The Sun after the meeting that there are two issues regarding the roof.
“Our consultant thinks we should have a totally new roof,” he said. “We have other experts who think we can do a partially new roof and patches.
“I think the contract bidding will allow for new roof considerations or patching and a partial new roof. As far as financing, I’m hopeful that we might have an agreement that the county will use the excess funds in the bond servicing account and, if there’s a shortfall after that, we would have the city and the county split the difference.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.