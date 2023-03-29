PADNWS-03-29-23 DOME - PHOTO

In preparation for the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek, the Dome Pavilion has been inflated at its location on Sixth Street in Paducah. Quilt week kicks off Wednesday, April 26.

 DAVE THOMPSON/The Sun

The contract for third-party management company VenuWorks with the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation expires at the end of the calendar year, and the convention center corporation board has begun plans to negotiate with VenuWorks about extending that contract.

The term of the agreement is from Feb. 4, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2023, with the corporation board having the option to extend it by five years by notifying VenuWorks in writing on or before June 30.

