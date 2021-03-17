The Paducah Homegrown Farmers’ Market invites anyone interested in becoming a market vendor to attend a meeting next Tuesday.
It’s scheduled for 5 p.m. on March 23 at the downtown Farmers’ Market Pavilion, 306 N. 2nd St. An information packet that includes guidelines and applications will be distributed at the meeting.
The Farmers’ Market will open in May at the downtown location. It will be open on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the city.
The Tuesday market at Carson Park will return in June through August. It will have vendors on Tuesdays from 3 -7 p.m. The Parks & Recreation Department is also in planning stages for a Thursday market, which possibly would be on Paducah’s Southside, according to the city.
Visit paducahky.gov/farmers-market for more information.
