A six-year-old child was taken to a local hospital Monday morning after McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a vehicle hit the child.
Deputies, along with Concord Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS, responded to the scene at North Friendship Road around 7:40 a.m. on Monday. The child was found alert, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-incapacitating injuries.
Through an investigation, deputies determined that the child was trying to cross the roadway and ran in front of a vehicle traveling southbound on North Friendship Road. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle tried to avoid striking the child.
The roadway was closed for about 20 minutes. The investigation is ongoing.
