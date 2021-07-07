Two Illinois residents were arrested last Wednesday following a vehicle pursuit.
The incident began just before 5 a.m. as Massac County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a silver Ford truck with an obstructed license plate in the area of Seventh and Metropolis streets. During the stop, the driver — later identified as Steven Youman, of Metropolis, fled east on Seventh Street to U.S. 45, heading toward the interstate, authorities said.
Authorities said the deputy pursued the vehicle across the bridge and into Kentucky, reaching a speed of 100 mph. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies began assisting in the pursuit around 7.5-mile marker on eastbound Interstate 24 and successfully used “stop sticks” around the 9-mile marker.
Youman continued to flee from pursuing deputies even after his front tires had fallen of their wheels, continuing south on Husband Road before eventually losing control of the vehicle, authorities said. Youman fled on foot, but deputies immediately detained Faith Sullivan, a passenger of the vehicle.
A Paducah Police K9 and handler responded to the scene and found Youman hiding in a field a short time later.
Youman was arrested, but was taken to a local hospital after he told deputies he had ingested methamphetamine while fleeing from law enforcement. A short time later, he was medically cleared and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he remained in custody.
Youman, 26, was charged by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office with speeding 26 mph or greater; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, first degree (on foot); two counts of wanton endangerment, first degree; criminal mischief, third degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first degree (aggravating circumstances); failure to transfer motor vehicle; and failure to produce insurance card.
He has been charged in Massac County with aggravated fleeing/eluding police, along with numerous traffic offenses.
Sullivan, 30, of Brookport, was also arrested by McCracken County Sheriff deputies and charged on a fugitive from justice warrant. The original charge from the warrant was out of Massac County for failure to appear on a petition to revoke probation from an original charge of possession of methamphetamine, authorities said. She posted bond in Kentucky on the Massac County warrant and was released from custody.
