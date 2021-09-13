Authorities said a suicide attempt led a woman to drive her vehicle at a high rate of speed down Kentucky Avenue, through the floodwall gate and into the Ohio River early Monday.
Rob Estes, the director of the McCracken County Emergency Management Agency, said the vehicle went into the river at about 2:48 a.m. Monday going 60 to 80 mph, and the driver was rescued almost immediately by Paducah Police officers. When the driver was asked if there were any other people in the vehicle, Estes said she gave no clear answer.
A man walking near the foot of Broadway said he heard a vehicle accelerating and saw a car go airborne from the floodwall opening on Kentucky Avenue. The car ran into the river as the man was calling 911, according to a news release from Paducah Police Monday afternoon.
When officers arrived, they saw the 21-year-old Marion, Illinois, woman, screaming, and the car sinking into the river. As the woman swam toward shore, a nearby barge company launched a small boat and pulled her from the river.
Police said the woman told officers "she intentionally drove the vehicle into the river in an attempt to kill herself." Officers noted then woman appeared to be having a "mental crisis."
She was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
"After talking with the woman and conducting follow-up investigation, Paducah Police do not believe there was anyone else in the vehicle when it plunged into the river," authorities said.
Entities involved in the incident and ensuing investigation include the McCracken County Rescue Squad, McCracken County Department of Emergency Management, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Paducah Fire Department, Paducah Police Department, Mercy Ambulance Service, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and the American Red Cross.
“It’s been a great team effort,” Estes said.
Estes said the rescue squad would use air bag lifts to float the vehicle to the surface of the river, where it would be brought to the dock and towed away.
As of noon Monday, the vehicle had not been found and neither the driver’s name nor the conditions that caused the incident were immediately released.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.