Motor vehicle tax assessment rates in Kentucky will be reduced to their 2021 assessment levels following Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order issued Wednesday. The 2021 assessment rate will apply to both the 2022 and 2023 tax years.
Public Valuation Administrations throughout Kentucky can now reduce motor vehicle values back to the 2021 levels, which would allow county clerks to collect the appropriate amount of taxes and avoid having to give out refunds.
McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn said county taxpayers can call, text or email the county’s PVA office to have their assessment collected before they pay their tax bill.
Dunn said some people have been mailed tax bills with the incorrect assessment value. Since new notices would not be mailed, Dunn said those who have already received tax notices should get in touch with the PVA system.
The state is working on setting up a refund process for those who have already paid taxes based on the incorrect assessment, Dunn said.
The Kentucky Commonwealth Office of Technology plans to update car values with the 2021 assessment rates in state computer systems by the end of the month. On Feb. 28, county clerks should have the new tax amounts in their system to collect the correct amount from taxpayers.
Taxpayers can call or text the McCracken County PVA at (270) 444-4712 or email mccrackencountypva@ky.gov. The office will need the taxpayer’s vehicle identification number (VIN) or license plate number to make the correction on the vehicle’s assessment level.
