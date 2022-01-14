Gov. Andy Beshear indicated Thursday that COVID-19 cases are “skyrocketing,” and the expectation is that this week will surpass last week, which had marked Kentucky’s highest week for reported new cases at 52,603.
He reiterated that the state’s positivity rate is higher than it’s ever been.
“So folks, even with this (as) contagious as this is, vaccinations are still showing that they are hugely successful in preventing you from getting really sick, hospitalized, or prevent you from dying,” Beshear said, in a news briefing. “So, get vaccinated and get your booster and if you haven’t, no matter what the excuse is, go get it as fast as you can.”
The governor, who recently authorized more Kentucky National Guard members to help at health care facilities, described the virus’ omicron variant as maybe “one of the most contagious viruses we have ever seen.” He shared the state’s latest vaccination numbers, as well.
The number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky exceeds 2.81 million, according to the governor’s office. The number of people who have received a booster is more than 936,000.
“If you’re vaccinated and boosted and you get it — probably going to be like a cold or maybe nothing at all,” Beshear said.
“If you’re vaccinated but not boosted, you may get sick, but you’re very unlikely to end up in the hospital. If you are unvaccinated, this thing may hit you like a freight train and, worse than that, you fill up hospital beds as quickly as we’re seeing.”
The Sun also reached out Thursday to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah for an update on COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
Nanette Bentley, public relations director for Mercy Health, reported that Mercy Health is seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations “approaching the highest numbers” it’s had since the start of the pandemic.
“The National Guard hasn’t reached out to us yet, so as of today, we have no plans to have Guard members at Lourdes Hospital,” Bentley said.
As for Baptist Health Paducah, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman said its overall hospital census with COVID-19 is “quite high,” both in the acute care setting and in the intensive care unit setting.
The hospital system’s modeling for the state has suggested the peak is a few weeks away, Housman said.
“Our increase started about three to four weeks ago and we’ve plateaued at this number, so we’re waiting to see if we’re going to see another bump or we’re just going to be plateaued at this number,” he said, noting the number is around 40 patients per day who are diagnosed and admitted.
Housman noted the “vast majority” of COVID-19 admissions are unvaccinated, especially in the ICU and the people who are on ventilators. He also said state estimates are that 80% or more of the COVID-19 it’s seeing is because of omicron, at this timeframe.
“We’re hopeful that the experience in the United States will be similar to other countries in that this variant does fall off quickly, but time will tell whether or not we’re that fortunate,” he said.
Regarding personnel, Housman acknowledged that staff have certainly been “stretched very thin” and gave kudos to them.
“Just like other areas in our community or other businesses, we have staff that are out with COVID or out with children or family members that they’re having to care for with COVID, and so staffing is very challenging at this point,” he added.
The hospital expects National Guard members to be there soon to help provide services, and assist in filling in some gaps where staff are unable to be there. He said guard members were a “great benefit” to daily operations, when they were there before to help with various tasks, such as screening at the front door, materials management and environmental services.
“It’s a little bit of a broken record, but now more than ever, consider vaccination, consider staying home,” he reminded people.
“Be very careful and make good choices for you and for your family, with regards to potential risk from exposure to COVID, and certainly consider wearing masks if you’re in a public place, or going to a public event.”
