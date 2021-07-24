On Wednesday, the day before Gov. Andy Beshear said, “Kentucky’s economy is on fire,” he addressed the new 1,054 COVID-19 cases — the highest since March 11.
“The delta variant is aggressive, serious and a threat to unvaccinated Kentuckians. If eligible, make the decision to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others,” Beshear said.
On Friday, The Daily Yonder reported the two-week spike accounted for a 92% increase in rural cases.
As of Friday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 7,308 COVID-19 related deaths since March 2020. According to the KDPH COVID-19 Dashboard, 32 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Caldwell County; there are 1,504 cases and a 6.7% incident rate per 100,000 people in Caldwell County.
KDPH confirmed that 51% of Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Caldwell County is a rural community, and Princeton is a rural town: COVID-19 pandemic conditions and ramifications still exist there, health officials said.
The delta variant is responsible for substantially skewing rates of cases and deaths across the country. It has also forced the public to feel apprehensive, even though the most severe stage of the pandemic was last year, despite lifts in mask mandates other restrictions being removed.
Three COVID-19 vaccines are approved for Emergency Use Authorization, Jansen/J&J, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech.
The Pfizer vaccine is still the only one approved for EUA on persons 12 and older—approved in May.
Grace Donaldson of the Pennyrile District Health Department said teenage vaccination rates remain low compared to adult rates.
“We’ve certainly vaccinated some teenagers and 12-year-olds, but I don’t have an exact count. It has been slow-moving so far. I think parents are still hesitant, unfortunately.”
The five district health departments in the Pennyrile offer the Pfizer vaccine.
KDPH and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported 39% of Caldwell County residents are vaccinated — 4,975. Of the 4,975 vaccinated persons, 132 are under 18 years of age.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines the COVID-19 delta variant — SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617.2 — a Variant of Concern or VOI.
The CDC has acknowledged that Alpha, Beta, and Gamma are other VOIs circulating in the United States.
The SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group was established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as an interagency group responsible for SARS-CoV-2 studies, classifications, monitoring, and other countermeasures.
The public has moved forward and adapted to the public health emergency en masse.
Sharon Rodney owns and operates Coon Dog Inn in Fredonia. She said, “If they shut everything down again, I don’t think I can make it again.”
She said government communication is broken when it comes to informing restaurant owners of COVID-19 information.
She said she performed all the responsibilities of a business owner to the best of her ability without health department and government official communication. The onus was on her to take initiative to institute mandatory safety guidelines and best practices.
With neighboring counties like Webster, Hopkins, and Muhlenberg surging with cases and classified as red, reinforcing mandates would be tragic for Rodney and other businesses.
“I’m afraid of the unknown because I don’t know when they’re going to shut us down again if they’re going to shut us down, and we all have a fear of the unknown.”
