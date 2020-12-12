Van donation to aid PPS program

A donation from the Ray and Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust has funded a van that will make the office of Transitional Student Services mobile, increasing the reach and efficiency of its mission to the meet the needs of at-risk students, a Paducah Public Schools release announced Friday.
The STAY program (School Transition Assistance for Youth) was created to meet the food and security needs of at-risk students by Paducah Public Schools’ departments of School Nutrition and Transitional Student Services.
The van will enable Heather Anderson, Transitional Students Services Coordinator, to have a mobile office and supply room that provides access to needed technology and supplies for at-risk students, with the elimination of transportation barriers. She anticipates that will give her the ability to reach more students.
“Because I do a lot of home visits I am often out of the office. I plan to set up my computer and printer in the van, so if I need to print documents for birth certificates or for housing, for example, I can do that right there instead of having to go back to the office,” she said.
The van also has storage shelves for supplies that students might need like clothing, toiletries or school supplies. The van will also carry grab-and-go meals and other food items that can be delivered to students immediately, as an extension of the system’s Tornado Takeout program, instead of requiring that they go somewhere else to receive help.
