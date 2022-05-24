St. Mary High School held its 57th commencement exercise on Saturday, graduating 16 students in its Class of 2022.
Diplomas were handed out by the Most Rev. William Francis Medley, the bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, and David Kessler, the superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Owensboro.
SMHS guidance counselor Peggy Culbertson announced that each member of the Class of 2022 has been accepted to and will attend college this fall, adding that the class amassed $1.26 million in scholarships over the next four years, averaging $78,803 per student.
Valedictorian Jack Michael Roof told the audience about getting a shirt in fifth grade that read “A Viking through and through ‘til 2022,” then told the audience what it means to be a Viking.
“Being a Viking means to remain humble and kind in the face of hate,” he said. “It means to remain calm and always act according to the will of God. Those who are Vikings do not go out of their way to hurt others, but instead they pick others up after they have been hit down.
“Being a Viking means to have courage. Vikings do not back down to adversity; rather, they embrace it as another challenge they will overcome. It means doing what is right despite what others might think.”
Roof said he did not make up his list of Viking criteria, but gathered inspiration from his classmates, listing classmates who have shown courage, humility, leadership and faith.
“Being a Viking doesn’t have to stop today now that we have graduated,” he said. “Rather, I want to call on my class to continue to be the people that I have come to know and love. In today’s society, hate has become the norm. All someone has to do to find hate is turn on the TV or go on social media. Society is telling us that it is OK to hit someone if they think a certain way or have a certain appearance. They promote division in politics, among race, gender and religion.
“The world is in desperate need of Vikings. Our society needs Vikings who are willing to fight against these biases. We need Vikings who are going to guide others to be good people. We need Vikings who are going to show society that we are not going to bind to this idea that I should be hateful to someone because that is the society norm.
“And so, I call on you — all of you, parents, grandparents and siblings, faculty and staff, priests and the Class of 2022 — in this world of division and hate, be a Viking.”
In his salutatory address, Sahil Rachan told his classmates, “Our past is not behind us, but is one of the best indicators of who we are.” Then, in a humorous aside to valedictorian Roof, said, “You have been my rival since the beginning ... you managed to beat me this time, but it won’t happen again.”
The Rev. Brad Whistle, the episcopal vicar for the St. Mary School System, awarded Thomas Humm with the Christian Witness Award.
This year, for the first time, the award has a scholarship associated with it, given in the name of Debbie Powell, a mother of two former SMHS students who was an avid volunteer for the school system.
“Each year, the senior class is asked to name one person to receive this award and to give a brief reason why this person is deserving of the award,” Whistle said.
“The criteria to be met are as follows: one who follows the life modeled by Jesus in the Gospel; one who is willing to use his or her talents for the sake of others; one who is dedicated to family, church, school and community; one who is consistent in his or her Christian witness.”
Of Humm, his classmates said that he “is 100% invested in the Christian life and deeply cares about everyone’s spiritual wellbeing. He deserves this award because he showed his faith in front of everyone and not afraid of what others think at all. He stays steady and transparent in his faith.”
