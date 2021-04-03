METROPOLIS, Ill. — Effective immediately, Southern Seven Health Department has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to any adult 18-years old and up.
Opening up vaccinations to the general public comes at a time when COVID-19 vaccine supplies are strong, waitlists for individuals in priority groups in the Southern Seven region have been exhausted and worrisome signs of increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations begins to spread.
“There are other, more populated areas of the state that are still working to vaccinate folks in priority groups 1A, 1B and 1B-plus,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “Thanks to a steady increase in vaccine supplies in our seven county region lately and the help from our National Guard team members, we’ve been able to get everyone on our waitlists vaccinated. We have plenty of vaccine available to start providing those shots to any adult who would like to get one.”
Southern Seven continues to accept walk-ins at its COVID-19 vaccine clinics spread throughout the region. The walk-in vaccinations are limited to the first 100 people based on available vaccine supplies for that day. Walk-ins are accepted from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To guarantee a vaccine dose on a given day, people can schedule themselves for a vaccine appointment using the IDPH’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration system online at covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov.
“We are beginning to see worrisome trends of COVID-19 case numbers on the rise in other areas of Illinois and in neighboring states,” Ryder said. “Even more troubling is that Illinois Department of Public Health is beginning to see the more contagious B117 variant spreading throughout the state. Now is the time for us to get as many people vaccinated for COVID-19 as physically possible. Just two weeks after your first vaccination, you can have a great amount of immunity built up to help you fight a COVID-19 infection.”
Vaccines are provided only to Illinois residents and/or individuals with proof of employment in Illinois. At the current time, S7HD will be vaccinating only adults 18-years old and up.
Teens ages 16-17 years old are also eligible to receive a vaccine, but only the Pfizer vaccine has been licensed to be administered for that age group. Because of the extreme cold storage requirements and the relatively short shelf-life, Southern Seven currently does not offer the Pfizer vaccine at any of its mass vaccination clinics. They have started a waitlist for parents with teens 16-17 years old to gauge when and where they should host a clinic for that younger age group. Parents or guardians can add their teen to that waitlist by calling Southern Seven at 618-634-2297 and select Option 5.
For questions regarding COVID-19 or vaccine clinic locations, contact Southern Seven at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook or online at www.southern7.org.
