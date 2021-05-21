PRINCETON — Princeton Drug Store received 900 Johnson & Johnson vaccines in April and staff there started vaccinating people April 12.
After acquiring 900 J&J vaccine doses, the drug store later added the Moderna vaccine to its supply.
With nearly 1,000 vaccines, the store has one of the largest apportionments of vaccines in the Princeton area, thanks to state and federal authorization and rapid deployment, Princeton Drug Store pharmacist Heath Adams said.
Adams and his staff are working to use the J&J vaccine before it expires — it possesses a shelf life of no more than three months. The Moderna vaccine expires around October, giving them more time to set appointments.
Adams and one other staff member administer the vaccine.
Educating customers about the safety and benefits associated with the vaccine is a daily task assigned to the Princeton Drug Store staff. When customers call about a prescription, they take the opportunity to promote the vaccine.
“When they answer the phone, they’re pushing the vaccine,” Adams said.
They promote vaccinations in the local media, through word of mouth, and with storefront signage at their downtown Main Street location.
Since receiving their first batch on April 12, they have vaccinated close to 200 customers.
“I don’t see these vaccines going away,” Adams said. “So, I would say we will be doing this for the foreseeable future.”
Adams is pleased to see the Princeton community express little hesitancy in getting vaccinated. He attributes the willingness and participation of Kentuckians for the recent lifts in COVID-19 restrictions.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that all COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be lifted in Kentucky by June 11, and the mask mandate will be terminated, except for special designated populations who are at-risk or vulnerable to the virus.
In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance, recommending all vaccinated persons can refrain from mask-wearing, except for specially designated workers and vulnerable populations.
On May 28, capacity will increase to 75% for all Kentucky businesses.
On Monday, Beshear reported that at least 1,927,168 have received at least one vaccine dose.
“We have worked diligently to lay the groundwork that is allowing us to sprint out of the pandemic and become leaders in the post-COVID economy. Now we’re beginning to see the fruits of our labor, as all signs point to an economy on the rise and a better Kentucky for the years ahead,” Beshear said.
