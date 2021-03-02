Vaccination clinic sees hundreds get first dose

COVID-19 vaccination efforts pushed on Monday, as the Purchase District Health Department carried on a mass vaccination clinic at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in downtown Paducah.
PDHD Director Kent Koster spoke with The Sun Monday afternoon, detailing the day’s action that saw 380 people get their first doses.
Most of the people being vaccinated locally were from the 1B population — people in the 70-plus age group — though Kentucky declared the 1C population — which includes “anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 risk conditions, (and) all essential workers,” according to state vaccine plan documents — eligible starting Monday.
“Even though the 1C population is eligible, all of the vaccination sites have been strongly encouraged to continue prioritizing the 70-plus population,” Koster said. “We don’t really want to move forward until we can get a majority of those folks vaccinated.”
Many of the people being vaccinated were ecstatic to be getting their shots.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for it, and I’m really excited that I’ve finally got it,” McCracken County resident Iva Pullen said. “It was hard, it was really hard and it took a long time, but I got it. It’s been a year since I’ve seen my daughter. She lives in Louisville and I’m so excited to get to see her.
“That’s my main thing. She’s the oldest child I have and it just tickled me to death to know that I’ll get to see her again.”
Paducah retiree Nancy Jennings was in dire need of the vaccine due to a persisting health issue and had been trying to schedule her appointment for the better part of two months.
“It’s been ridiculous trying to get an appointment. For this one I filled out the paperwork three times,” she said. “I have a compromised immune system. Last summer I had the shingles and I didn’t get the shot in time, so now I’m having to wait on that one and getting this one so that I can have those. It is a huge health risk.
“I’d like to be able to go outside my house for awhile. I’ll finally be able to just go somewhere and get out.”
Koster expects more 1C vaccinations to take place in the coming weeks.
Mass clinics at the convention center, Koster said, should become something of a regular thing as efforts proceed. The next clinic will be Thursday, with a 270 doses allotted. Moving forward, Koster expects the district to receive around 270 doses weekly for McCracken residents.
Many local and chain pharmacies are also receiving and administering vaccines, and Koster hopes Purchase District residents are seeking them out, whether it be through the PDHD or not.
Anyone in the eligible population who is interested in pre-registering for a vaccine appointment can do so through www.purchasehealth.org.
“I just want to continue to encourage people to seek out a vaccine,” Koster added. “In order for us to end this pandemic, more and more people are going to have to be vaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.