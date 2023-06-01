United Way of Kentucky officials provided some sobering numbers on hunger Wednesday.
During a presentation before the Rotary Club of Paducah, representatives also touched on grassroots opportunities and how the term “long-term recovery” differs from emergency aid.
“You’ve got 17% of your kids going home hungry here in your community,” Development Director Roberta Steutermann told listeners. “We’ve got 20% of our kids statewide going hungry. Those are not comfortable numbers for me; I hope they’re not comfortable numbers for you.”
The Metro United Way in Louisville, where Steutermann was regional development director for 10 years, saw worse numbers in Shelby County in 2017.
Steutermann said a quarter of all children experienced hunger, with that number lowering to 11% over five years.
She called it “something to replicate statewide.”
“Farmers Feeding Families is one way we can tackle that in Kentucky, working with partners, communities and food banks,” she said, explaining the grassroots organization that first launched in Champaign County, Illinois in 2014.
“(Farmers) bring their grain trucks into the mills. They tell them how much grain they want going to the local United Way’s Farmers Feeding Families program. The grain mill then writes a check to Farmers Feeding Families, and we send a tax receipt to the farm. They never have to write a check.”
“I encourage you all to think about this as something that fits in your community, because this truly is a moment in time where we have an opportunity to make a difference for the next generation,” she said.
To date, the Metro United Way in Shelby County has invested $136,000 in local food programs. Similar efforts like the Cull Cow Program have helped donate 12,000 pounds of beef to pantries — proteins, Steutermann said, that shelf foods can’t always provide.
Steutermann and Kevin Middleton, president of United Way Kentucky, thanked the western Kentucky chapter’s president, Betsy Burkeen.
In closing, Middleton referenced the Dec. 2021 tornadoes and spoke on how long-term recovery differs from emergency aid.
Calling the past 18 months “nothing short of a miracle,” Middleton also recognized communities like Mayfield are still very much in the beginning of recovery.
“Sustained winds up to 200 miles an hour … that thing stayed on the ground for three hours and covered half the state,” Middleton said. There are 20 United Way chapters in Kentucky, and Middleton said the tornadoes impacted nearly a third.
“Many previous disaster events in Kentucky have been smaller in scope. We knew we had to do things a little bit differently for this,” he said. “Local United Ways couldn’t be pitted against (each other), seeking the same dollars to help their communities recover. We knew the state association for United Way had to step up and be that single voice to help fundraise and bring in the dollars necessary to help communities get back on their feet.”
He said the immediate outpour saw over 9,000 donor transactions.
“We had online gamers and social media influencers reach out to ask for a portal that their followers could go on and give and make a difference,” he said. “We had a single donor commit $100,000 to five impacted school districts through our work.”
Last year, seven United Ways received over $2 million for recovery.
“This month, we’re pushing $2.5 million more into just three of those communities,” he said. “The largest investment is coming here to your local United Way, Western Kentucky, through Betsy Burkeen’s steady leadership.
“Our mission is to ensure we’re not inexperienced the next time (disaster) comes, because we’ve been through it and know what it takes. The reality is when disaster hits, there can be no egos in the room. There can be no lines between partners, because our communities need each and every one of us. You’ve done that in this community (and) as a rotary and individuals. Thank you for stepping up and doing it.”
