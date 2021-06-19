Utility-scale solar farm proposed for Caldwell County

PRINCETON — A utility-scale solar farm in Caldwell County is being proposed by National Grid Renewables, a renewable energy development company based in Minnesota.
The Caldwell Solar LLC project was initiated in July 2020 when the Kentucky Public Service Commission received a Notice of Intent to File an Application for a Certificate of Construction. The company hosted a public information open house at the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center in Princeton Thursday.
At the event, four National Grid Renewables representatives were available to answer questions. Several community members, including Caldwell County Magistrates Jeff Simms and Jeff Boone, attended the event.
The project is in the application phase — plans to build a 200-megawatt solar photovoltaic electric generating facility is proposed by National Grid. It is considered an enterprising project prime for building green and renewable energy capacity; November 2023 is the anticipated commercial operation date.
According to National Grid’s economic research, “once a solar project is operational, it contributes to the local tax base, which can include increased income for local school districts, fire and police departments, counties and townships.”
After attending the event, Simms walked away with discussion items for the fiscal court.
“What’s important to realize is that this is an agreement first between the landowners and the company, and there will be revenues that are generated from it,” Simms said. “I think moving forward in the future our definition of what jobs are and the number for those is something that’s changing, as we see right now in the economy.”
The possibility of implementing green and renewable energy jobs in western Kentucky may incentivize the local workforce, whereby talent pipelines, technical certificates and degrees, and returning workforce persons will participate at levels that are on par or higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Grid Renewables insist the project will create 300 temporary jobs, and after the project closes out, seven permanent jobs will sustain operations. Further, annual tax revenue is estimated to reach $240,000 annually—the 25-year projection is $6.6 million. Other economic benefits include $40,000 in education funds and increased local spending.
The carbon dioxide emission offset is estimated to reach 306,000 metric tons annually—equivalent to removing 66,000 cars from road operation, according to the project profile. Energy will be available for commercial and industrial use upon connection to the Big Rivers Electric Corporation infrastructure, a wholesale electric power and service provider.
The footprint of the project spans 1,900 acres and encroaches the Crider community north of Princeton, then project profile indicated.
In May, UK Agricultural and Economics published a solar farming update that outlined solar farming considerations, potential gain and loss, and models in other states.
“With continuing cost declines, led by federal and state incentives, solar power is playing an increasingly important role in how states meet their energy needs,” said Alison Davis, executive director of Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky. “Stakeholder engagement is a key component of large-scale solar development.”
Marginal lands are ideal for solar panels, Davis said. Regardless of land type, increased bid prices will occur as a result of property and land valuation.
Her second consideration was landowner bonds. Bonds provide security for the property owner.
The agricultural economy outlook was her third consideration. Davis said short-term gain from land leases are enticing because they implicate immediate profit, however, long-term land valuations and long-term returns should be primary decision-making components.
Davis said if solar farm leases are expected to exceed the owner’s life expectancy, a succession plan should be negotiated.
Lastly, solar companies should be responsible for land maintenance, which prevents unwanted vegetation, Davis said.
She cited other state’s solar energy industry models and described Kentucky as a new player in utility-scale solar farming.
Local governments are delaying solar projects by instituting short-term moratoriums that allow for additional planning and implementation.
“In an effort to allow time for careful planning, dozens of communities across the county have imposed 6- and 12-month moratoriums on new large-scale solar projects,” Davis said.
National Grid stated they take a farmer-friendly approach in their implementation strategy. They also claim, “Solar projects are popular with farmers because solar projects provide an additional revenue source for their family.”
Jim Driskill is a farmer leasing land to National Grid. He attended the event on Thursday. Driskill owns 530 acres of proposed project land — he is a land developer who owns property in western Kentucky. He said he is interested in how solar farms can benefit his business portfolio and community development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.